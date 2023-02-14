It's love at first Slice with this heart-shaped pizza

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia knows the quickest way to your heart is through your stomach. Our Chandler Lutz headed out to Slice in the Italian Market to try some savory Valentine's Day pies.

Slice knows Valentine's Day is a day that's meant to be celebrated with some good eats and shiny gifts. That's why they're offering a special deal today. One randomly-selected lucky customer will receive a 24-karat gold-dipped rose from Steven Singer.

Owner of Slice, Marlo Dilks has her very own love at first slice story with her husband, Jason.

Marlo and Jason's first date was over pizza. The two are now married and even opened up their pizza shop, Slice on Valentine's Day.

The heart-shaped dough ready for cheese and sauce at Slice pizza in Philadelphia's Italian market.Heart-shaped pies are available all week. CBS News Philadelphia

And what trip to the pizza parlor would be complete without getting our hands dirty? Jason was kind enough to offer a pizza practice tutorial for our Chandler Lutz. You can watch that clip in the stream above.

Marlo say any large pizza, any toppings, or any specialty pies can be made into a heart-shaped pizza. They can even make gluten-free crust into a heart-shaped pizza for customers who may have dietary restrictions.

The heart-shaped pizza special runs through Friday. Slice is still taking orders so act fast and get your honey or yourself something savory to snack on.

Orders can be placed on slicepa.com or by calling one of their store locations.