"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" gets Monopoly board game

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The hit TV show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is putting a twist on the classic board game Monopoly.

In this special edition game, players can use "Paddy's dollars" to buy, sell and trade memorable locations from the longest-running live-action comedy series of all time -- like Paddy's Pub, prep school and Dennis and Mac's apartment.

There's no top hat or thimble. Instead, you can play as "rum ham" or "kittens in mittens".

And make sure to avoid the troll toll.

The "Always Sunny" Monopoly set costs $45.99.

