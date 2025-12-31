Man shot, killed by brother on New Year's Eve in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

A man shot and killed his brother Wednesday night in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Officers found a 31-year-old man just after 6 p.m. with two gunshot wounds in his chest in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 2900 block of Island Avenue, Philadelphia police said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later, according to police. One person is in custody, and police recovered a weapon.

Officers were investigating a theft inside a nearby Wine and Spirits store when they heard gunshots and ran outside, Philadelphia Police Captain Christopher Bradshaw said.

The victim and his brother allegedly got into an argument about money before one of the brothers, a 38-year-old, shot the other, Bradshaw said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.