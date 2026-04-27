FBI offering $5K reward for info on missing man last seen in Delaware County, Pennsylvania

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people involved in the disappearance of 29-year-old Isiah Jenifer.

Jenifer was last seen on Aug. 28, 2025, getting into a vehicle in Folcroft, Delaware County, according to the FBI. Authorities believe Jenifer then traveled to Chester, but they haven't been seen or heard from since that date.

The FBI believes foul play might be involved in Jenifer's disappearance.

FBI

Jenifer is about 160 pounds and roughly 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He has multiple small tattoos on his right forearm, including money symbols, a skull with a hat, and an open mouth with teeth. He also has the word "rats" on his right hand between his thumb and pointer finger and more tattoos on his left forearm, including initials or possibly "RMP."

The FBI said Jenifer has ties to Folcroft, Chester, Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. He also goes by the alias "Rocks."

Anyone with information about Jenifer's disappearance is asked to contact the FBI's Philadelphia Field Office at 215-418-4000.