Iron Hill Brewery reopening in Center City Philadelphia, more locations "coming soon"

Iron Hill Brewery is reopening in Philadelphia on Sunday, more than six months after the restaurant chain abruptly closed all 16 of its locations around the Delaware Valley.

The new Center City location at 1150 Market Street, which can seat up to 275 people, is set to open at noon on April 19.

"We hope you will join us as we reestablish the brand you have loved for almost 30 years," Iron Hill said in a Facebook post announcing the opening last week. "We are excited to introduce you to a new chapter, new menu items and a new beer called Unfinished Business."

On Iron Hill's website, four other restaurant locations in Huntingdon Valley, Lancaster, Hersey and Wilmington, Delaware are listed as "Coming Soon."

Back in September, Iron Hill Brewery closed its flagship brewpub in Newark, Delaware, along with restaurants in Chestnut Hill and Voorhees Town Center. Days later, the remaining Iron Hill locations closed their doors.

"It has been our pleasure to serve you, and we are deeply grateful for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years," Iron Hill wrote on social media at the time. "We sincerely hope to return in the future, and when we do, we promise to welcome you with open arms."

According to the company, Iron Hill's return is being guided by original founder Mark Edelson "and a leadership team that help shape its early success."