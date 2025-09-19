Irish Fall Festival brings the sounds of Ireland to North Wildwood, New Jersey

The streets of North Wildwood, New Jersey, have turned green with the 34th annual Irish Fall Festival underway.

The festival welcomes autumn with four days of music, food, dancing and Irish pride. The event kicked off with amateur boxing and a golf tournament Thursday.

"It's very lively," Danny Clark, visiting from Bunker Hill, West Virginia, said. "Lot of things going on. It's a good time. I'm enjoying myself."

The festival features dozens of vendors selling everything from kilts to craft beer. Organizers said they expect as many as 100,000 people to attend over the course of four days.

"I hang out with a lot of Irish people and their traditions have affected my life," Kirsten McBride from Glenside, Pennsylvania, said. "We have a nice mix here."

Crowds gathered at the intersection of Olde New Jersey and Chestnut avenues to enjoy traditional Irish step dancing and music.

"Right now, I got a 0% Irish shirt on because I'm obviously not Irish," Brittany Stampone from Northeast Philadelphia said. "But I love it. And I have all the accessories. I'm always prepared."

Electric violinist Joseph Arnold, performing with his Irish rock band Birmingham 6, said he loves the connection with the audience.

"I really love playing for people who love this kind of music," Arnold said. "They light up. They smile and dance. That's the kind of thing I love playing for."

Former Eagles cheerleader Sharon Sweeney said it means a lot to see her Irish heritage celebrated in such a big way.

"I wouldn't miss it for anything," Sweeney said. "Because it's just a big, big party celebrating the Irish culture and I love it."

The festival continues through the weekend. Saturday's highlights include a 5K run, free Irish dance lessons, and more live entertainment. On Sunday, a special Irish Mass will be held at St. Ann's Church, followed by a parade at 12:30 p.m. that starts at 20th and Surf.