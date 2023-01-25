Investigators reveal potential cause of Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Careless smoking may have sparked a fire that spread to three rowhomes in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday morning, investigators say.

Neighbors woke up to people screaming for help on Kayford Circle in the Morrell Park.

"The whole deck was up [in flames], we tried to call 911 and the firemen showed up literally within seconds they were here. And it spread really fast," a neighbor said Tuesday.

Firefighters and people nearby also heard an explosion.

The Philadelphia Fire Department believes the explosion may have been a propane tank.

Five people were taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation after the blaze, but they're expected to be OK.