At least 5 taken to hospitals after Philadelphia fire

Neighbor heard someone scream "Help me" as fire broke out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At least 12 people were displaced and at least 5 people were taken to a hospital after a home went up in flames overnight in the Morrell Park section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials say the fire started on Kayford Circle, at a home on the end of a row. The flames spread to two other homes.

Flames were on at least two floors of a home when firefighters arrived, Deputy Chief Vincent Mulray of the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

Three people from one home were hospitalized, along with two people from another home. There were no fatalities or injuries to firefighters. All victims were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and are in stable condition.

Crews have now gotten the fire under control.

There was an explosion when firefighters got on scene. Investigators believe it may have been a propane tank on the deck but the fire marshal is still working to confirm that, Mulray said.

"Like 3:30 a.m. I heard someone screaming, 'help me,' and then explosions," a neighbor said. "I came and looked out the window and the house was on fire," they said.

The fire appeared to start in the back of one of the homes before spreading.

"The whole deck was up [in flames], we tried to call 911 and the firemen showed up literally within seconds they were here. And it spread really fast."

One of the victims is a 65-year-old man being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. He also suffered burns in the fire.

Mulray said eight adults and four children were displaced after the fire.

We've heard the Red Cross is headed to the scene.