I-495 north and southbound lanes reopen in Wilmington after multi-vehicle crash

By Alexandra Simon, Jessica MacAulay

All lanes on Interstate 495 North between Terminal Avenue and the 12th Street/Brandywine exit in Wilmington, Delaware, have reopened Tuesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash where a driver was trapped inside their vehicle.

Traffic was stopped on the Christina River Bridge starting around 6:30 a.m. Northbound traffic was diverted off the highway at Terminal Avenue until around 8 a.m. A crash on I-495 South was also blocking the two left-hand lanes earlier Tuesday morning. All lanes have since reopened.

In an update, New Castle County paramedics said they were dispatched to I-495 southbound for a report of a collision with rollover at around 6:20 a.m.

First responders arrived at the scene in the area of the East 12th Street overpass where they found multiple cars involved in a collision in both the north and southbound lanes of I-495. New Castle County Paramedics then arrived and determined the crash was between a tractor-trailer and two passenger cars, both of which had rolled over. 

They also found a 37-year-old driver trapped in one of the passenger cars, who Wilmington firefighters freed in less than 10 minutes.

The 37-year-old driver was treated by paramedics for a head injury and taken to Wilmington Hospital in stable condition. 

Delaware State Police are investigating the multi-vehicle crash.

