Tractor-trailer overturns, multiple I-295 ramps closed in N.J.
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- A tractor-trailer overturned on an exit ramp of Interstate 295 Monday night, leading to the closure of the exit.
Exit 36 on I-295 remained closed Tuesday morning after the crash.
Police say responders arrived at the scene of the flipped truck around 11:20 p.m. Monday.
We're also hearing the Route 73 ramps to get you to I-295 are also closed.
