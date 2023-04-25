Tractor-trailer overturns, multiple I-295 ramps closed in N.J.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- A tractor-trailer overturned on an exit ramp of Interstate 295 Monday night, leading to the closure of the exit.

Exit 36 on I-295 remained closed Tuesday morning after the crash.

Police say responders arrived at the scene of the flipped truck around 11:20 p.m. Monday.

We're also hearing the Route 73 ramps to get you to I-295 are also closed.