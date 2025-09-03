Inmate at Chester County Prison quickly apprehended after escape attempt, district attorney says

An inmate at the Chester County Prison was quickly apprehended after attempting to escape on Wednesday afternoon, the Chester County District Attorney's Office announced.

District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said in a release that he was quickly apprehended because of a combination of security features and the prison staff. A spokesperson for the prison said the inmate did not make it off prison grounds.

"This is an active criminal investigation led by the Chester County Detectives in full cooperation with the Chester County Prison staff," the release said.

The DA and a spokesperson from the Chester County Commissioners' Office both said that all inmates were accounted for and there is no threat to the community.

"Chester County has been focused on prison security over the last couple of years, and the public should be reassured that this escape attempt was stopped quickly and successfully," the Chester County Commissioners' Office said in a release.

This is the same prison Danelo Cavalcante escaped about two years ago, around September 2023. Cavalcante was captured two weeks later with a national manhunt. In August 2024, he pleaded guilty to charges of escape and burglary and was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in addition to his existing life sentence.