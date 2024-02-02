Watch CBS News
Danelo Cavalcante arrives in Chester County court months after jail escape, recapture

By Joe Holden, Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Danelo Cavalcante appears in court in Chester County, Pennsylvania months after escape
Danelo Cavalcante appears in court in Chester County, Pennsylvania months after escape 01:43

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- Danelo Cavalcante once made national headlines as he evaded law enforcement for two weeks after escaping Chester County Prison not far from here.

On Friday, law enforcement officers transported him back to the area where he once roamed free and brought him to court for a hearing.

danelo-cavalcante-appears-in-court-after-chester-county-pennsylvania-prison-escape.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Cavalcante, 34, arrived at Magisterial District Court in Chester County on Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. wearing an orange prison jumpsuit.

This preliminary hearing has nothing to do with murder charges - it's related to allegations he escaped the prison and eluded capture for almost two weeks before he was arrested in an area of thick brush in northern Chester County.

He arrived saying nothing - with one reporter yelling if he'd try to make an escape again.

People who work in Chester County Prison testified in the hearing Friday.

Cavalcante had already been found guilty of the murder of ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao and was awaiting transfer to another facility when he escaped. Video showed him crab-walking up a wall out of an outdoor exercise yard and onto a roof of Chester County Prison.

Once beyond the prison walls, Cavalcante was spotted throughout the area on surveillance cameras and at one point authorities say he took a .22 caliber rifle from a homeowner.

In November he was sent to SCI Greene, a state prison in Waynesburg, about 50 miles south of Pittsburgh.

