Injured Pennsylvania police officer released from hospital a week after being run over on duty

A Pennsylvania police officer who was seriously injured on the job is marking a major milestone in his recovery.

Plymouth Meeting police officer Jake Hennessey was released from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in University City Friday afternoon. Dozens of fellow police officers lined up outside the emergency room, clapping and cheering, as he was wheeled out on a gurney.

"As a township, we're very happy to hear the news that Officer Jake Hennessey is being released today," Lynne Viscio, vice chair of the Plymouth Township Council, said.

On Oct. 24, Hennessey was responding to reports of an erratic driver when the driver of a white Mercedes SUV drove straight toward him in the parking lot of a DoubleTree hotel.

Officials said Hennessey opened fire as the SUV approached — it's unclear if the bullets hit anyone — before the driver ran him over. After the SUV driver left, Hennessey tried to apply a tourniquet to his own leg, but officials said the driver returned to the parking lot and ran Hennessey over three more times.

Fellow officers have been visiting Hennessey in the hospital daily to make sure he never felt alone during his recovery.

"We're wishing Officer Hennessey continued healing and look forward to the day he's back with his fellow officers and the community he serves," Matt West, township manager for Plymouth Township, said. "Officer Hennessey has shown such incredible strength and determination throughout his recovery."

West praised medical staff at Penn Presbyterian, saying their expert care and compassion were crucial in helping Hennessey heal.

"I just want to take a moment to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for him, the neighboring police departments who've stepped in to help, and the community for the outpouring of kindness, prayers," West said. "Over the past week, it's been a whirlwind of emotions, and we can't do it alone."

Dalton Lee Janiczek, 21, of Lower Gwynedd, was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and other crimes.