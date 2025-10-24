2 Plymouth Township police officers taken to hospital after driver strikes them, officials say

A driver was taken into custody after hitting two Plymouth Township police officers with a car multiple times while trying to evade law enforcement Friday afternoon, authorities said.

This incident happened in the DoubleTree hotel parking lot off Hickory Road, just across from the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Calls reporting an alleged erratic driver near Hickory and Narcissa roads came in shortly before 12:30 p.m., authorities said.

A Plymouth Township police officer responded to the parking lot and pulled up behind a white Mercedes SUV when the alleged erratic driver rammed into the police car.

Tom Nolan, Deputy Chief of Detectives for the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, said the police officer then got out of his vehicle, and the suspect drove right at him. The police officer then shot at the suspect's SUV and was hit by the car, according to Nolan.

The suspect drove through the parking lot and went out of view temporarily before returning to the scene as the police officer was trying to apply a tourniquet to himself, Nolan said.

"He's trying to self-put on a tourniquet, the vehicle drives directly at him, striking him a second time," Nolan said. "The vehicle then does back up two additional times and strikes the officer intentionally two more times."

In total, Nolan said the officer was struck by the suspect's SUV four times.

Investigators said a second Plymouth Township officer was then rammed by the suspect's vehicle while inside a patrol car.

Both officers were taken to the hospital; one went to Paoli Hospital, and the other went to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Their names were not immediately released.

While the officers' conditions are unknown, they were both talking at the scene. Sources told CBS News Philadelphia they're expected to be OK.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was also taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained; their condition is unclear. Officials said the driver will face charges. The suspect has also been recently reported for erratic driving in numerous places in Montgomery and Chester counties, sources told CBS News Philadelphia.

Investigators said they are scoping through surveillance footage and the officers' body-worn cameras to try and piece together what happened.