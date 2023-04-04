Independence National Historical Park Superintendent retires after 42 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The people who work at Independence National Historical Park are saying goodbye, good luck and thank you to their Superintendent Monday.

Cynthia MaLeod is retiring after 42 years.

"It's never the same day here, although everyday sometimes is the Fourth of July here," MacLeod said.

In 2008, she was named Superintendent of the Independence National Historical Park.

"I feel very fortunate to have landed in a series of dream jobs, sometimes I describe it as being the head cheerleader," MacLeod said.

A cheerleader that leads a team of more than 200 people working to preserve the nation's history.

"An early highlight of my time here was when we cut the ribbon for the president's house site in 2010. That was so meaningful," MacLeod said.

CBS Philadelphia caught up with MacLeod taking in her last moments around the park, where she met former first lady Michelle Obama and world dignitaries like Pope Francis.

"While I'm not the best interpreter, they gave me the honor of giving a little talk to the Pope," MacLeod said.

She broke barriers throughout her career, becoming the first superintendent to have a baby.

"Most of its superintendents for many years were men. I certainly wasn't the first woman to be a superintendent, but I was early on," MacLeod said.

She's leaving behind a legacy with a map for the future.

"It's very important, especially at a place like Independence. We want everyone to feel welcomed," MacLeod said.

And after more than four decades, MacLeod says she'll be spending her retirement visiting other national parks all throughout the country.