In Your Corner: The best of CBS Philadelphia from March 20-24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - This week, eight dolphins died after washing ashore in Sea Isle, a brutal fire destroyed a church in New Jersey, while another fire at a Philadelphia school forced classes to go virtual. However, it wasn't all tragedy, Villanova celebrated a March Madness milestone and one local athlete proves he's not letting anything stop him from crossing the finish line.

"We are resilient": Community vows to rebuild after church fire

Hundreds of firefighters battled flames for nearly six hours at the Fountain of Life Center in Florence Township. The church was left in ruins after a massive 8-alarm fire damaged the building and threatened a nearby school Monday night. The flames caused nearly $30 million in damages.

Philadelphia Catholic School goes virtual after fire

A fire tore through Our Mother of Consolation School in Chestnut Hill on Tuesday and injured one firefighter. The fire forced classes to go virtual. No students were hurt in the blaze.

"Our greatest blessing today is that there was no loss of life," Our Mother of Consolation School Principal Dr. Patricia Sheetz and Pastor John Fisher wrote in a statement Tuesday. "We must be so grateful for this. To all who helped in any way today, showed up for support, and are holding the students and faculty in prayer, thanks!"

Exclusive: Wounds still fresh for widows of Pa. State Troopers killed on I-95

It's been a year since two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver. For the first time, the widows of Martin Mack and Branden Sisca talk about how they're honoring their husbands' memory.

"We are living our own personal nightmare," Stephanie Mack said. "I can't imagine showing up and seeing that, and still working. I don't know how you do it."

"There's no excuse for being a drunk driver," Brittany Sisca said. "Shame on you."

8 dolphins die after washing ashore in Sea Isle City

All eight dolphins that washed ashore Tuesday in Sea Isle City have died, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Initially, six dolphins were found alive and two died.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said the six dolphins' conditions were rapidly deteriorating and made the decision to "humanely euthanize the dolphins to prevent further suffering, as returning them to the ocean would have only prolonged their inevitable death."

"Six big dolphins flapping around on the beach and I was kind of stunned for 30 seconds or so," Tim Ramsey said. "And watched 'em for less than a minute, called the police."

CBS News Philadelphia got an exclusive look inside the New Jersey Animal Health Diagnostic Lab -- where they perform procedures, physical exams, and examine tissue samples under a microscope to see how the dolphins died.

Women's History Month: Badass Women's History tour shines spotlight on Philadelphia female pioneers

"Welcome to your Badass Women's History tour," Rebecca Fisher, co-founder of Beyond the Bell Tours, said.

Fisher, a guide, led the students from Springside Chestnut Hill Academy on a tour Monday afternoon.

"It's not actually possible to talk about Philadelphia without women, without people of color, without queer people, without indigenous people," Fisher said.

Lance Hosler's medals show "having a disability means absolutely nothing"

The Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon will bring thousands of people to the city this weekend, including one athlete who won't let anything stop him from crossing the finish line.

"Even with having a disability, you can do whatever you want in life," Lance Hosler said, "whatever challenges you have."

Spoken like a real champion.

March Madness! Siegrist leads Villanova into Sweet 16

Maddy Siegrist scored 31 points and sent the winningest team in Villanova history into the Sweet 16 for the second time in program history with a 76-57 win over the 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast on Monday night.

Princeton is packing for the Sweet 16 after busting more brackets in March Madness. The team's advancement is really what March Madness is all about. It's a very underdog-type story considering they are the 15th seed going into the tournament.

Another interesting fact, CBS Sports is reporting, this team is the first Ivy League team to reach the Sweet 16 since Cornell did it back in 2010.

Here's the complete schedule, game times, livestream links and TV info for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 this weekend.