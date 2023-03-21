Massive fire destroys Burlington County church

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Hundreds of firefighters are battling an eight-alarm fire at the Fountain of Life Center Center in Burlington, New Jersey, Monday night.

The church is located on the 2035 Columbus Rd. Crews were dispatched to the scene just after 6 p.m.

"It's a devastating loss," Russell Hodgins, a senior pastor at the Fountain of Life Center, said.

More than 100 emergency teams from five counties across New Jersey battled raging flames and heavy smoke that consumed the church.

Flames engulfed the entire front part of the church and the roof collapsed.

"Firefighters did a tremendous job of trying to stop the fire interiorly, it was just the size of the building the amount of fire that was here we had to switch our operation to a defensive operation," Robert Tharp, the administrator of the Florence Township Fire District, said.

Flames have engulfed the entire front part of the Fountain of Life Center on Burlington Columbus Road in Florence Township. The roof collapsed about 20 minutes ago. Fire crews are trucking in water as they battle to get this fire under control. @CBSPhiladelphia https://t.co/Vuz50ujHGi pic.twitter.com/cQoLE9pYXo — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) March 21, 2023

There are no reported injuries at this time. It's unclear how the fire started.

Hodgins said classes for roughly 300 students are canceled indefinitely.

Firefighters were also focused on stopping the inferno from spreading to an adjacent K-12 school building.

"We have a link that's directly connecting our church building auditorium to our school, so hopefully that isn't affected," Matthew Boudwin, the student ministries pastor at the Fountain of Life Center, said.

For many like Pastor Boudwin, whose grandparents helped build the church, the loss is difficult to bear.

"This church everything to me, everything to a lot of people," Boudwin said.

Still through the devastation, the community of believers stands together in faith.

"I believe the church will be stronger than ever," Hodgins said.