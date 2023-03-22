Philadelphia Catholic School going virtual after fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For now, Our Mother of Consolation's school will be virtual after a fire tore through the Catholic school building in Chestnut Hill Tuesday, injuring one firefighter.

No students were hurt in the blaze, but the damage from the 3-alarm fire means no classes can be held in the building.

Officials from the school and the Archdiocese are now looking for alternate locations where in-person instruction could be held.

This investigation is far from over. Wednesday morning, PECO was on scene, cuttng off power or gas connecting the school and church. Also on scene are fire crews who are still investigating the cause of the fire that badly destroyed the 160-year-old school building.

The fire Tuesday was so intense, it caused the roof to collapse.

It took nearly two hours to place the fire under control. Fire officials say at least 120 firefighters and 50 vehicles responded to the 3 alarm fire around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say they were able to contain the fire to the school building. When crews arrived, they say the fire was deep in the building and well into the ceiling and attic. Teachers and students had to act fast.

Meanwhile, officials say they were able to save the adjacent church a church that means a lot to the community.

"This church is the foundation of my life, this is where I grew up, so I think that's why I'm so sad, because this church has shaped me into who I am today," Pre-K teacher Kelly Carroll said at the school Tuesday.

"As sad as it is we are a very strong community. We will rebuild," Principal Dr. Patricia Sheetz said.

Crews will likely be at the school the rest of the week.

"Our greatest blessing today is that there was no loss of life," Sheetz and Pastor John Fisher wrote in a statement Tuesday. "We must be so grateful for this. To all who helped in any way today, showed up for support, and are holding the students and faculty in prayer, thanks!"

"Please be assured of our prayers for you and your families during this difficult time for us all," Fisher continued. "I also ask that you keep our teachers, faculty, and staff in your prayers."