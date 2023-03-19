March Madness: Princeton is packing for the Sweet 16

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) – Princeton is packing for the Sweet 16 after busting more brackets in March Madness.

In the first half, Ryan Langbourg fakes the pass and hits an open three-pointer. He led the Tigers with 22 points.

In the second half, Blake Peters makes a three-point jumper, one of five for the night.

And 15th-seed Princeton plays spoiler again, this time to 7th-seed Missouri, 78-to-63.

Meanwhile, the team arrived on the Princeton campus Sunday morning.

"This is a really special group, so deserving of everything that's coming their way. We want to keep going on our way to Louisville on Friday and we're excited about that," Mitch Henderson, Princeton's head basketball coach, said.

"We always have confidence and belief in ourselves," Tosan Evbuomwan, forward, said. "We know we're a great team. We're confident coming in."

The team's advancement is really what March Madness is all about. It's a very underdog-type story considering they are the 15th seed going into the tournament.

They first beat Arizona, a number 2 seed on Thursday.

And then, Saturday night, they beat Missouri, a number 7 seed.

This is their first time in the Sweet 16 in 56 years.

Another interesting fact, CBS Sports is reporting, this team is the first Ivy League team to reach the Sweet 16 since Cornell did it back in 2010.

CBS News Philadelphia spoke with people who were watching as this Cinderella story plays out.

"Especially with the pandemic dying down and people being able to gather together, it's probably been great for them, very exciting. A lot of school spirit," Amy Castellano, a Princeton graduate, said.

Princeton's game in the Sweet 16 isn't scheduled yet. They'll play the winner of the Creighton/Baylor game which is scheduled for Sunday at 7:10 p.m.