Ice skating rink returns to Dilworth Park in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The weather isn't frightful, but here's something to put you in the Holiday spirit. Outside City Hall, a welcome winter tradition has returned.
The Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink is now open.
Eyewitness News was at Dilworth Park outside City Hall where skaters danced on the ice at the kickoff event.
The Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink and cabin will be open daily now through Feb. 26.
