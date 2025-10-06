Immigrant students in New Jersey school district might soon receive letters from ICE about leaving U.S.

Gina DeCosmo and Jeffery DeCristofaro say the mood is tense in Camden, New Jersey, for many of the families they represent.

"This is something that popped up mid-to-late last week," DeCosmo said. "So those letters could be arriving this week or next."

They say their concern comes as word that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is allegedly sending letters to teenagers about returning to their home countries.

The staff at Camden Center for Law and Social Justice writes that the ICE notifications, which they say the community has labeled "Freaky Friday Letters," might contain financial offers or strong and threatening language.

"They started being given to youth already in immigration detention starting last Tuesday or Wednesday. They may actually be mailed out now," DeCristofaro said.

CBS News Philadelphia also obtained a letter from the Camden School District. Officials there are trying to clear up confusion, recommending families still send their children to school, and in the event they receive a letter from ICE, consult a trusted adult, an advocate or a lawyer.

"Now they're going to be getting letters saying we want you to give up these protections and return home, and those will be frightening for these kids," DeCristofaro said.

Attorneys say they haven't seen one of the letters yet. CBS News Philadelphia reached out to a spokesperson for ICE. They responded in part, "These allegations are categorically false. The anti-ICE activists have made up a ridiculous term, 'Freaky Friday,' to instill fear and spread misinformation."

The agency went on to explain it is, in fact, offering a voluntary option for unaccompanied children, it says, who were smuggled into the country to return home to their families. CBS News Philadelphia has learned the offer will be made first to 17-year-olds.

ICE says this will allow them to make an informed decision about their future. ICE added any payment to support a return home would be provided after an immigration judge grants the request and the individual arrives in their country of origin.

But staff at the Camden public interest law firm responded that in the statement from ICE, the agency doesn't dispute they're reaching out to those under 18 with an offer.

Members of the law firm explained that this appears to mark a policy change.

"Children were not specifically targeted — they were considered lower priority for enforcement removal because of their age," DeCosmo said.