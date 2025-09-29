Community rallies to support Downingtown, Pennsylvania, man detained by ICE

More than 100 people filled Valley Forge Presbyterian Church in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, on Sunday for a bilingual rally and vigil supporting Carlos Della Valle, a longtime Downingtown resident who is being held in immigration custody.

Della Valle has lived in Chester County since 1997. It was there that he met his wife Angela, and together, they raised their son Alessandro. Della Valle was detained by Customs and Border Protection on Christmas Day 2024, heading to St. Thomas to vacation with his family. His family says he was released on bail within a week, but taken back into custody in August after his case shifted to the immigration system. His family says he is now being held at a detention facility in Louisiana.

Supporters say Della Valle first fled cartel violence in Mexico as a teenager. His sister-in-law, Deanna Brown, told CBS News Philadelphia he was caught in Colorado at age 19, when federal officials had him sign a document agreeing not to return. She said he did not have a translator at the time and did not understand what he was signing.

"He did not speak English, so he signed this piece of paper not knowing what it was," Brown said. "And then they deported him, and he came right back, because he knew that he was trying to escape crime and poverty."

Brown added that although he illegally re-entered the U.S., Della Valle has since built what she called an honest life, working steadily, paying taxes and raising a family in Chester County.

"Carlos belongs here," she said. "He may not have that citizenship in paper — but through and through, he loves his country."

Speakers alternated in English and Spanish during the two-hour event, urging attendees to write to lawmakers and contribute to a legal fund for the family. Supporters also heard a brief recording of Della Valle's voice from detention.

"Carlos is an important member of our community," said Jason Gill, a pastor in Downingtown who is friends with the Della Valles. "The community deeply believes it's important for him to be here."

The rally followed a similar event last week in Downingtown. Family members say the uncertainty is devastating but expressed gratitude for the outpouring of community support.

"Thank you for all you have done and continue to do," Della Valle said in a recorded message. "Thanks again."