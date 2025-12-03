Watch CBS News
Crash involving van, tractor-trailer closes part of I-295 north in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Tom Dougherty
A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a van caused a traffic mess on I-295 north in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

Chopper 3 was over the crash scene on I-295 north near the Route 70 exit.

Debris from the crash could be seen on the highway, and the front of the van was heavily damaged.

There's no word on how the crash happened or if there are any injuries at this time.

All lanes of I-295 are shut down, according to 511. Drivers are getting off at Exit 34B near the Route 70 exit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

