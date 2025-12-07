I-95 southbound in Philadelphia reopens after Pennsylvania State Police investigate shooting

Pennsylvania State Police shut down I-95 in Philadelphia Sunday after a shooting on the highway Saturday left a person injured.

The southbound lanes of the highway were shut down Sunday afternoon for more than an hour between the Christopher Columbus Boulevard and Walt Whitman Bridge exits as state police searched for evidence.

State police said a person was driving on I-95 Southbound Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. near the Walt Whitman Bridge exit when their vehicle was struck by gunfire. The person was shot in the leg, and they drove to the parking lot of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, where they called 911.

The person was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition, according to state police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.