I-95 ramps in South Philly to temporarily reopen as Flyers, Phillies and Sixers play at home

Two Interstate 95 ramps near the South Philadelphia Sports Complex will temporarily reopen as the Phillies, Flyers and Sixers prepare to play multiple home games throughout the weekend.

The ramp from Front Street to northbound I-95 and the ramp from southbound I-95 to Front Street will reopen the afternoon of Friday, May 8, until the morning of Monday, May 11. The ramps will shut down to traffic again from May 11 until May 21.

PennDOT crews have been working on widening the road and repairing deteriorated bridge decks, superstructure components and portions of the substructures.

When the ramps are closed, drivers trying to access the northbound ramp will be directed to use Oregon Avenue from Front Street and turn left on Columbus Boulevard to access the ramp.

Drivers traveling south on I-95 should exit at Broad Street, turn right onto Broad and then turn right onto Packer Avenue to access Front Street.

Phillies, Flyers and Sixers play in South Philly this weekend

The Phillies go for the sweep over the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park Thursday night and look to extend their winning streak to five games.

Meanwhile, the Flyers and Sixers are both down two games in the second round of the NHL and NBA playoffs.

The Eagles Autism Challenge is also scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's a look at the full weekend schedule:

Thursday, May 7

6:40 p.m. – Phillies vs. Athletics, Citizens Bank Park

8 p.m. – Flyers Game 3, Xfinity Mobile Arena

Friday, May 8

6:40 p.m. – Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies, Citizens Bank Park

7 p.m. – Sixers Game 3, Xfinity Mobile Arena

Saturday, May 9

6 a.m. – Eagles Autism Challenge, Lincoln Financial Field

6 p.m. – Flyers Game 4, Xfinity Mobile Arena

6:05 p.m. – Phillies vs. Colorado Rockies, Citizens Bank Park

Sunday, May 10