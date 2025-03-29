I-95 northbound reopens in Philadelphia after police investigation shut down highway

Traffic is flowing once again on I-95 in Philaelphia after part of the highway was closed Saturday morning for a police investigation.

Earlier Saturday, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said the northbound side was closed from Exit 25 for Allegheny Avenue and Castor Avenue up to Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue and Rhawn Street.

I-95 NB is closed between Exit 25: Allegheny Ave./Castor Ave. and Exit 30: Cottman Ave./Rhawn St. due to police activity. Motorist should consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. Traffic information can be found at https://t.co/L4k64xbIg6.



By 8:30 a.m., traffic cameras showed vehicles moving on the highway and 511Pa.com had removed its warning about the road closure.

It's not clear what police were investigating. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to multiple responding agencies and is waiting to hear back.

