I-95 northbound reopens in Philadelphia after police investigation shut down highway

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Traffic is flowing once again on I-95 in Philaelphia after part of the highway was closed Saturday morning for a police investigation.

Earlier Saturday, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said the northbound side was closed from Exit 25 for Allegheny Avenue and Castor Avenue up to Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue and Rhawn Street.  

By 8:30 a.m., traffic cameras showed vehicles moving on the highway and 511Pa.com had removed its warning about the road closure.

It's not clear what police were investigating. CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to multiple responding agencies and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

