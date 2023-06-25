City, officials celebrate workers who helped rebuild I-95

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A big thank you party held today for first responders and workers involved with the I-95 collapse and reconstruction Sunday.

It has been a busy two weeks for everyone involved with the rebuild. The partial collapse of an overpass on the interstate at Cottman Ave. happened two weeks ago today.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro along with Mayor Jim Kenney took the time to thank the men and women who have been part of the project, Including workers with the highway contractor Buckley and Co.

The food provided at the event was all catered by Northeast Philly businesses heavily impacted by the collapse, Curran's Irish Inn and Sweet Lucy's.

Earlier in the day the Phillies honored workers and first responders as well ahead of their victory against the Mets.

We spoke with Local 57 Shop Steward Marloy Gonzalez who says he's thankful for the recognition.

"Just being here feels so exciting and just getting honored and just letting us be recognized as laborers and as a person," Gonzalez said. "I just appreciate all the people from Philadelphia having our backs."

During the end of the event, the president of Buckley and Co. told his workers you can have fun for now, but be ready to be back at work tomorrow morning bright and earlier starting at 7 a.m. to continue with the rebuilding process.