I-95 in Philadelphia: Crews expected to start paving Wednesday night

I-95 set to reopen with temporary roadway this weekend, Shapiro says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With a temporary roadway set to open on I-95 this weekend in Philadelphia, crews are expected to begin paving Wednesday night, PennDOT said in a release.

Crews have been working around the clock to repair the highway that collapsed nearly two weeks ago after a crash and vehicle fire.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday the highway is set to reopen this upcoming weekend.

The temporary roadway will have six lanes -- three in each direction -- as crews continue to rebuild the other sections of the permanent bridge. Crews placed the final outside and median barriers on the roadway Wednesday, PennDOT said.

Before crews can start paving the roadway, the final layer of sub-base will be placed on the highway. Crews are also doing concrete work to reinforce areas of the existing highway.

The I-95 collapse has caused commuting issues for drivers in the area, and headaches for businesses near Cottman Avenue in the city's Tacony section.

Residents can watch the construction in real time with 24/7 livestream.

Detours, information routes

PennDOT has primary detour routes in place in the area:

I-95 Southbound : Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East

: Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East, 676 East I-95 Northbound: I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road)

Castor Avenue on-ramp for I-95 northbound

Closed

Aramingo Avenue/I-95 on and off-ramps

On-ramp to I-95 northbound closed

Betsy Ross off-ramp to I-95 northbound closed

Bridge Street ramp

I-95 on-ramp at Bridge Street closed.

All traffic on Tacony Street will flow northbound only from Bridge Street to New State Road.

Tacony Street and Tacony-Palmyra Bridge

Tacony Palmyra Bridge traffic onto Tacony Street is closed. All traffic continues westbound onto Levick Street.

Cottman Avenue exit and State Road closures

State Road from Cottman Avenue to Longshore Avenue will be one-way, southbound travel only.

Southbound I-95 detour (local)

Exit I-95 southbound at Cottman Avenue.

At the end of the ramp, right on Bleigh Street.

Follow Bleigh to State Road, and make a left onto State.

Travel State Road South to Longshore Avenue.

Re-enter I-95 southbound at State Road and Longshore Avenue.

Northbound I-95 detour (local)