I-95 northbound reopens in Philadelphia after hit-and-run accident: police

Digital Brief: January 3, 2024 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run accident on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia's Bridgesburg section forced the northbound lanes to temporarily close on Wednesday night, police said. The highway has since reopened.

The crash happened on I-95 northbound near Aramingo Avenue, according to police.

Authorities said two vehicles collided and two people from one of the cars got out and ran off I-95. A woman was taken into custody at Tacony Street and Aramingo Avenue, police said.

Police said they're searching under I-95 for a second suspect and the vehicle the two people ran from was stolen.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.