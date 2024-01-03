I-95 northbound reopens in Philadelphia after hit-and-run accident: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run accident on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia's Bridgesburg section forced the northbound lanes to temporarily close on Wednesday night, police said. The highway has since reopened.
The crash happened on I-95 northbound near Aramingo Avenue, according to police.
Authorities said two vehicles collided and two people from one of the cars got out and ran off I-95. A woman was taken into custody at Tacony Street and Aramingo Avenue, police said.
Police said they're searching under I-95 for a second suspect and the vehicle the two people ran from was stolen.
No one was injured in the crash, police said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.