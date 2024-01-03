Watch CBS News
I-95 northbound reopens in Philadelphia after hit-and-run accident: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: January 3, 2024 (AM)
Digital Brief: January 3, 2024 (AM) 02:42

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hit-and-run accident on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia's Bridgesburg section forced the northbound lanes to temporarily close on Wednesday night, police said. The highway has since reopened. 

The crash happened on I-95 northbound near Aramingo Avenue, according to police. 

lns-chopper-accident-on-i-95-frame-6717.jpg

Authorities said two vehicles collided and two people from one of the cars got out and ran off I-95. A woman was taken into custody at Tacony Street and Aramingo Avenue, police said. 

Police said they're searching under I-95 for a second suspect and the vehicle the two people ran from was stolen. 

No one was injured in the crash, police said. 

First published on January 3, 2024 / 7:35 PM EST

