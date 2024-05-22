I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia to fully reopen this week nearly 1 year after collapse, PennDOT says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Traffic on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia will return to normal this week nearly one year after a fiery tanker crash caused a portion of the highway to collapse at Cottman Avenue, PennDOT said on Wednesday.

Crews will open the center section of the I-95 bridge, which will allow eight lanes of traffic -- four south and four northbound -- to flow on the highway. The northbound off-ramp at Cottman Avenue will also open, according to PennDOT.

But before that happens, temporary lane closures will be in place on the southbound and northbound sides of the highway on Wednesday, Thursday and into Friday morning.

I-95 Construction Planned Tonight, Tomorrow Night to Fully Restore Traffic to Four Lanes in Each Direction Through the Cottman Avenue Interchange in Northeast Philadelphia

On Wednesday, a left lane closure will be in place at 7 p.m. on the southbound side of the highway, and it will be followed by a double left lane closure from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Thursday between the Academy Road and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges, according to PennDOT.

The same closures will be in place on Thursday on the northbound side of the highway, PennDOT said. Traffic will be fully reopened on each side of the highway by 5 a.m. on Friday, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT said a single lane will also reopen on the newly constructed ramp from northbound I-95 to Cottman Avenue by 5 a.m. on Friday. The ramp will have enhanced traffic safety, new signage and a High Friction Surface Treatment, which will help vehicles stay in their lane and improve stopping distances around curves and other locations, according to PennDOT.

This week's construction by PennDOT will finish the middle section of the highway after traffic was moved to the outer lanes of I-95 in November 2023.

Crews were able to reopen the highway -- and livestream the work -- 12 days after the collapse with a temporary roadway with six lanes made using a glass aggregate by a company in Delaware County.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and other local officials will be at the site of the once-collapsed highway on Thursday to commemorate the eight lanes reopening on I-95.

The fiery crash in 2023 left the driver of the tanker truck, 53-year-old Nathan Moody, dead.