I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia to shift from temporary roadway to permanent stretch

Traffic will shift from temporary roadway to permanent stretch on I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday will mark a huge milestone in the rebuilding of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia. Traffic will be shifted from a temporary roadway onto a new permanent stretch of the interstate.

It's been nearly five months since a deadly crash and fire brought down the overpass bridge near the Cottman Avenue exit. Crews are ahead of schedule in repairing the highway.

On June 11, a commercial truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline caught fire after it crashed and flipped near the I-95 Cottam Avenue off-ramp. The crash and fire compromised the highway's structure and caused the northbound lanes to collapse.

The driver, 53-year-old Nathan Moody, died in the accident.

Just 12 days after the crash, crews who worked around the clock had six temporary lanes of traffic ready to go.

"We showed them what our grit and determination are all about," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said during the reopening. "We showed them good government in action. And, this is what we can do when all levels of government come together to get the job done."

In late August, the last of eight 100-foot beams were installed, which meant crews could start building the permanent lanes over Cottman Avenue.

The Federal Highway Administration added that the work was done ahead of schedule every step of the way.

Shapiro will be on hand for a commemoration ceremony before the switch is made at 10 a.m. Monday.