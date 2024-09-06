Watch CBS News
Lanes blocked on I-95 southbound near Wilmington airport after tractor-trailer crash

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A tractor-trailer crash on I-95 southbound is blocking four lanes on that side of the highway on Friday morning, according to Delaware State Police.

The crash is near Airport Road after Route 141.

Traffic cameras showed the truck appeared to be a fuel tanker. The roadway was treated with sand to clean what may have been a fuel spill.

i-95-accident-today-delaware-wilmington-airport-road-route-141.jpg
Total Traffic/CBS News Philadelphia

Avoid the highway if you can and expect delays.

We're working to find out what caused the crash and when the lanes will open back up again.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

