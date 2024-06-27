Steel beams spill onto I-95 northbound lanes after 2 tractor-trailers collide in Delaware
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) -- Part of I-95 northbound in Delaware was blocked Thursday after two tractor-trailers collided in a crash, according to police.
A tractor-trailer hauling steel beams and another tractor-trailer collided with a concrete barrier, Delaware State Police said in a news release.
As of 8:30 a.m. only the three left lanes on the norhbound side were blocked near the I-495 interchange.
The ramp from I-495 southbound to I-295 northbound was also closed due to the crash.
The crash left steel beams all over the highway, which were being cleared.