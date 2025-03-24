Man injured in I-95 crash that killed his 2 brothers in Philadelphia says family is "still in shambles"

Man injured in crash on I-95 in Philadelphia remembers brothers who died

Eighteen-year-old Benjamin Davis, who was injured in a crash with his three brothers on I-95 in Philadelphia Saturday, described the aftermath to CBS News Monday night.

He has a broken wrist that needs surgery and bruising on his eye after the accident, he said.

Police say the car they were riding in plunged off the highway and crashed onto Castor Avenue below.

"Everything is still in shambles. Everyone is still in shock. We haven't been able to process anything yet," Davis said.

Investigators say his brothers, 22-year-old Joshua Davis and 23-year-old Aaron Davis, were in the back seat and died.

Benjamin Davis, who lives in Mercer County, New Jersey, said his other brother Nate, who survived, is his twin. He spoke about the moment he found out about the death of his brothers.

"It's kind of like your heart stops and you can't breathe," he said.

The brothers were listening to music on the way home from their family's car performance shop in Philly before the crash, Benjamin Davis said.

He said he remembers parts of the crash and even the impact.

"I remember the ambulance ride and also getting into the ER, but when they moved me into my own room, it was the first thing I saw on the news. That's how I found out right away," he said.

He said the brothers shared a love of cars.

"Josh was the ringleader, even though he wasn't the oldest, he was the one who kind of pushed us. He is the one that got all of us into cars," Benjamin Davis said. "Aaron, he's quiet."

Benjamin Davis had a message for others: "Just make sure you tell your loved ones 'I love you' a lot. That's one thing I feel I didn't get to say that often," he said.

A puppy riding in the car also died. Police are still investigating the incident.