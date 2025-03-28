Bridge deck repairs will close part of I-76 West in Philadelphia this weekend

A section of Interstate 76 West in Philadelphia will close this weekend due to bridge deck repairs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

PennDOT said repairs on two structures will close a portion of the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood. The closures will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and run through 5 a.m. Monday.

In a press release, PennDOT said the work includes repairing portions of the deteriorated concrete deck and resurfacing the structure, which carries I-76 West over Grays Ferry Avenue, Wharton Street and Reed Street. The agency said workers will also restore the adjacent structure that carries westbound traffic over the Schuylkill River and CSX rail tracks.

I-76 West weekend closures in Philadelphia

According to PennDOT, I-76 West will close between the 34th Street off-ramp and University Avenue on-ramp at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, March 31.

Three other ramps will see closures and detours this weekend:

34th Street ramp to I-76 West

South Street ramp to I-76 West

I-76 West ramp to South Street.

PennDOT said drivers can still use the ramp from University Avenue to Schuylkill Expressway during the weekend closures.

I-76 West weekend closure detours

Drivers will be directed to use Interstate 95 North and Interstate 676 West during the closure of the two bridges, PennDOT said.

PennDOT said local traffic will be directed to exit the Schuylkill Expressway at 34th Street. There, drivers will turn right onto Grays Ferry Avenue and then another right onto Washington Avenue before turning left on 22nd Street, then another left onto Walnut Street and then a right on Schuylkill Avenue to get on the ramp to I-76 West.

The transportation agency recommends that drivers take alternative routes if possible during the closures due to potential significant backups.

According to PennDOT, the same section of I-76 West will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, April 11, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 14, weather permitting. The agency said there will be at least one more weekend closure in May to finish the bridge repairs.