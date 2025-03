Bridge deck repairs in Philadelphia will close part of I-76 West this weekend If you're driving on the Schuylkill Expressway this weekend, you may need a detour. Crews will shut down the westbound side of the highway from the 34th Street off-ramp to the University Avenue on-ramp for bridge repairs. The closure begins at 9 p.m. Friday, and the highway should reopen in time for rush hour Monday morning.