I-76 eastbound reopens after crash near Conshohocken causes traffic backup stretching for miles
A crash on I-76 eastbound in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, is slowing down traffic Thursday morning.
The multi-vehicle crash was reported just after 7 a.m. and caused the roadway to close down while crews worked to clear the scene.
Pennsylvania State Police said the road reopened just before 9 a.m.
The crash involved a dump truck and four other vehicles, according to PSP. All vehicles have since been towed from the highway and only minor injuries have been reported.
Crews were working to clear a liquid spill on the roadway.
The crash caused traffic to back up for miles to Exit 328 for Route 202 and Route 422.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.