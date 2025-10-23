I-76 eastbound reopens after crash near Conshohocken causes traffic backup stretching for miles

A crash on I-76 eastbound in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, is slowing down traffic Thursday morning.

The multi-vehicle crash was reported just after 7 a.m. and caused the roadway to close down while crews worked to clear the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police said the road reopened just before 9 a.m.

The crash involved a dump truck and four other vehicles, according to PSP. All vehicles have since been towed from the highway and only minor injuries have been reported.

Crews were working to clear a liquid spill on the roadway.

CBS News Philadelphia

The crash caused traffic to back up for miles to Exit 328 for Route 202 and Route 422.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.