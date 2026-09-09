U-Haul driver charged with aggravated assault after stabbing another driver on I-476, police say

A Philadelphia man has been charged after a stabbing on I-476 that led to a lockdown at Villanova University earlier this week.

Samuel Marquez, 40, is charged with aggravated assault and other offenses, Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday.

Police said Marquez was driving a U-Haul truck on the Blue Route around 5:30 p.m. Sunday when he struck another driver from behind around mile marker 15, near the onramp from I-76 east.

After the crash, Marquez and other men in the U-Haul and possibly other vehicles attacked the victim. During that conflict, the victim was stabbed in the abdomen and the men fled the scene, according to police.

A short time later, Lower Merion police found the U-Haul at a Sunoco in the township and approached the truck. Marquez then ran from police before he was eventually arrested at Austin Memorial Park in Gladwyne.

State troopers and medics found the victim on the shoulder of the Blue Route, and he was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A judge set Marquez's bail at $1 million, according to court records.

Sources said a relative of Marquez was also arrested. A PSP spokesperson said there was no word on whether anyone else involved in the incident would be charged.

Villanova's campus was put on lockdown for roughly an hour out of an abundance of caution.