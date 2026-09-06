Lockdown on Villanova University's campus lifted after stabbing on I-476, police say

A suspect was arrested after an alleged stabbing on Interstate 476 Sunday, which led to a brief lockdown on Villanova University's campus.

Radnor Township Police said officers assisted Pennsylvania State Police after a suspect fled into Bryn Mawr after a stabbing on the Blue Route.

Following a brief search, Radnor officers found the suspect on the 1000 block of East Lancaster Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police said.

A suspect was arrested after an alleged stabbing on Interstate 476 Sunday, which led to a brief lockdown on Villanova University's campus.

Radnor Township Police said there's no threat to the community at this time. Villanova's campus was put on lockdown for roughly an hour out of an abundance of caution, but that has since been lifted.

Radnor Township Police didn't provide any details about the stabbing, but said: "Our thoughts are with the victim and their family."

Lower Merion Township Police said an officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but their condition is unclear at this time.

Radnor Township Police said more details will be released by state police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.