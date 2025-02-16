Watch CBS News
Husband and wife in critical condition after shooting in West Philadelphia

By Alexandra Simon

A man and woman are in critical condition after a shooting in Philadelphia's Mantua section early Sunday morning.

Philadelphia Police said officers were called to the 3800 block of Wallace Street around 4:30 a.m., where they found multiple shell casings.

The two victims, a 42-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, are a husband and wife. Police said they brought themselves to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

