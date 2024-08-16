Safety measures in place at New Jersey shores as Hurricane Ernesto impacts swimming conditions

Beaches in New Jersey take safety measures as Hurricane Ernesto impacts swimming conditions

VENTNOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Hurricane Ernesto is hundreds of miles away, but its effects will be felt at the Jersey Shore this weekend. The storm is expected to kick up the threat of rip current risks and make for rough surf.

Ventnor City Beach Patrol Captain David Funk expects swimming to be restricted to waist-deep water, if allowed at all.

"The ocean's going to wake up and be very angry this weekend," Funk said. "Exercise extreme caution when you come down to the beach."

On Friday, swells at the beach were two to four feet high. They're expected to substantially increase on Saturday and Sunday.

"I feel pretty safe with the lifeguards around," Brooke Kaffenberg from Cinnaminson said. "Whatever they say is what they follow."

There are 11 towers where lifeguards will keep a close eye on swimmers. They'll also be patrolling up and down the beach.

"We'll still be on the beach," Kathryn Mountis from Northeast Philadelphia said. "We'll still enjoy the sun."

However, staffing is becoming an issue since Ventnor City Beach Patrol relies heavily on high school and college students, who will go back to school.

"Over one-third of our beach patrol is under 21, so we lose anywhere from 10 to 20 lifeguards between last week and Labor Day," Funk said.

The beach patrol will shift instructors and lieutenants into lifeguard positions to continue keeping beachgoers safe.

"I want to go in the water and use my boogie board," Kalli Hatziathanassiou from Northeast Philadelphia said. "It's pretty fun."

Many families are heading to the shore to squeeze in one last beach trip before the first day of school.

"I'm kind of sad, but I'm also excited but summer is always nice," Olivia Zegen from Cherry Hill said.