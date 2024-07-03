Upper Dublin, Pennsylvania, woman visiting family in Jamaica bracing for Hurricane Beryl

Upper Dublin woman preparing to hunker down in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl approaches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Beryl is bearing down on Jamaica Wednesday as residents prepare for the powerful storm.

"It's raining more consistently now, so I'm assuming it's getting closer," said Candy Manning, who lives in Upper Dublin, Montgomery County.

Manning said the airports are closed and people can't leave the island.

"It's definitely a scary thing to think that something that devastating that has done so much damage throughout the Caribbean is coming your way, right?" Manning said.

Manning lives in Upper Dublin and has family in Jamaica. She is currently visiting them on the northern coast of the island.

"I wasn't really thinking about it until yesterday, but even then it was just preparing," Manning said. "Because I can't go anywhere. I can't do anything. Ultimately, it's just, you have to deal with it."

Manning, a Cheltenham High School teacher, is one of the nearly 3 million people bracing for the monstrous storm with devastating winds near 145 mph and a life-threatening storm surge expected to hit Jamaica throughout Wednesday.

Manning said her family members in Upper Dublin have been checking in on her.

"They've just been very concerned, especially because the airports are closed," Manning said. "They were asking if I was coming home early and I said no because I'm not scheduled to come home until Sunday. Hopefully, the airports are open."

As she waits for the aftermath of Beryl, Manning hopes her Jamaican family and friends will make it through safely.

"Hopefully, prayerfully it's not as devastating for us here and we all make it through without any casualties," Manning said. "That's my prayer – my hope for Jamaica."