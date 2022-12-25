Hundreds of people attend Christmas Eve masses in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Hundreds of people attended one of two Christmas Eve masses at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Center City Saturday evening.

Despite cold temperatures and an Eagles game, hundreds of families packed the pews at the Basilica in Center City for Christmas Eve mass. The story at 11 pm @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/ezW7RM5OMq — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) December 25, 2022

Father Dennis Gill said he hoped families will continue to brave the cold temperatures to participate in prayers, including Midnight Mass.

"Just seeing all the people coming together to worship God, with the lord Jesus and the Eucharist, that thrills me," Father Gill said.

Though a thrilling Eagles game was happening during the 5 p.m. Christmas Eve mass, it didn't stop Connie Winters from coming to the Basilica.

"We're recording the game, and my one son is at home fixing dinner," Winters said. "He's not watching the game until we get there."

It was Winters' first time attending Christmas Eve mass at the Basilica.

"Christmas has turned into a material fest," Winters said. "It's really nice to have a moment of quiet where you realize why we're all here and the spiritual aspects of it."

Rick Crotinger agreed with Winters' sentiment.

"This is the whole reason for Christmas, right?" Crotinger said. "To take a step back and rip all the commercialism away from everything and get back to the root of what it's all about."

Anny Hernandez said being together with family is the most important part of the holiday.

"It's really important to gather together as a family and have people who always support you," Hernandez said.