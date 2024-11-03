Human bones found in Fishtown section of Philadelphia, police say

Two human bones were found at a park in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia Sunday, police said.

Police got a call shortly before 5 p.m. from someone who said they thought they saw human bones near the Delaware River in Penn Treaty Park, Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said.

Police and the medical examiner responded to the scene and confirmed that they were human bones, Pace said. The medical examiner collected the bones and took them to their headquarters.

The bones — a femur and a tibia — appear to belong to a human adult, but it's not clear if the person was male or female, Pace said. No clothing was found, and the bones appear to belong to someone dead for some time, Pace said. Police do not know how the bones ended up in the river or whether a crime occurred.

More investigation is needed to identify the remains, Pace said.