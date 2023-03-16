Hozier coming to Philadelphia's Mann Center in September
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hozier is coming to Philadelphia in September as part of his "Unreal Unearth" album tour.
Hozier will perform at The Mann Center in West Philadelphia on Sept. 29.
The tour will also see stops at the Anthem in Washington, D.C., two days before the Philadelphia show and Madison Square Garden in New York City the day after on Sept. 30.
The full tour details are on Hozier's website.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 24, at 12 p.m.
"Unreal Unearth" will be Hozier's third studio album. Although there is no official release date, it's expected in 2023.
The Irish-born songwriter also has a new EP released Friday at midnight called "Eat Your Young," which features songs "Eat Your Young," "All Things End" and "Through Me (The Flood)."
Hozier will also be headlining the inaugural Wonderworks Music Fest at Hartwood Acres in Pittsburgh.
