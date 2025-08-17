How to watch Phillies vs. Nationals game as Aaron Nola returns to the mound

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler diagnosed with blood clot in right arm, placed on IL

The Philadelphia Phillies close out their series against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, with the first pitch scheduled for 11:35 a.m. at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Fightins are currently trailing in the series after dropping the opener 3-2 on Thursday, bouncing back with a 6-2 win Friday, then getting shut out 2-0 on Saturday.

Sunday also marks a big comeback for RHP Aaron Nola. The 32-year-old has been sidelined since May as he recovered from a sprained ankle and fractured rib, and will make his return to the mound on Sunday. Nola hasn't pitched in the majors since May 14. He posted a 2.19 ERA in three rehab starts with Triple-A Lehigh Valley while striking out 17 batters in 12 1/3 innings.

Here's where you can find the Phillies vs. Nationals series closer on Sunday.

How to watch the Phillies game today

You can catch the Phillies vs. Nationals game on the Roku channel's MLB Sunday Leadoff.

The best part is, Roku's Sunday Leadoff doesn't require a subscription. Baseball fans can tune into the game on Roku devices or TVs and also access it with ease at TheRokuChannel.com, also on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs and Android TV OS devices.

Fans can also listen to the Phillies broadcast on 94.1 WIP and 1680 WTTM.

Phillies to use 6-man rotation as Nola returns

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that he will utilize a six-man rotation beginning this weekend when Nola returns from the injured list.

Thomson said he isn't sure exactly how long he is going to use the six-man rotation.

"Once for sure, and then we've got some other ideas how to attack this thing as we move forward," he said.

Phillies place Zack Wheeler on 15-day IL due to blood clot

The Phillies placed right-hander Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with a blood clot near his right arm, the team announced Saturday.

Dave Dombrowski, the president of baseball operations for the Phillies, said Wheeler had been diagnosed with a "right upper extremity blood clot."

"There's not a lot that we can say on it at this time," said Dombrowski. "It could have been a much more trying situation than it is."

Phillies head athletic trainer Paul Buchheit said Wheeler had been feeling better after some right shoulder soreness, but that changed Friday.

"He felt a little heaviness," Buchheit previously said. "So, the doctors here were great in helping to diagnose and expedite that diagnosis this morning."

Buchheit said he didn't think Wheeler's present condition had anything to do with his previous stiffness. He said there is a wide variety of treatments available, but declined to get into specifics.

Dombrowski said Wheeler would be evaluated further in Philadelphia.