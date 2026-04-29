How to watch tonight's Game 6 in Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins NHL playoff series

Perhaps the third time is the charm for the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers look to send the Pittsburgh Penguins home tonight and advance in the 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs when they host Game 6 of the first-round series at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Puck drop for Game 6 is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in South Philadelphia.

If the Flyers win, they advance to the second round and face the Carolina Hurricanes. Here's how to watch tonight's game.

Where can you watch the Flyers vs. Penguins playoff game?

Game 6 of the best-of-seven playoff series between the Flyers and Penguins shifts to TNT and truTV. You can stream the game via HBO Max. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

In the Philadelphia market, Game 6 will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

SportsNet Pittsburgh will carry the game in the Pittsburgh market.

Will Matvei Michkov return to the lineup for Game 6?

After taking a commanding 3-0 series lead, the Flyers failed to eliminate the Penguins in Games 4 and 5. The series returns to Philadelphia with momentum in Pittsburgh's corner.

The Flyers, one of the youngest teams in the playoffs, have yet to learn how to land the knockout punch as the Penguins are looking to make history. Only four NHL teams in history have successfully come back from a 3-0 series deficit, including the 2010 Flyers.

Matvei Michkov drew out of the lineup for rookie Alex Bump for Game 5. Bump scored his first career playoff goal and was one of the few Flyers who had pep in his step in the 3-2 loss. Bump will likely be back in the lineup tonight.

But whether Michkov comes back in is one storyline to watch tonight. And if he does come in, who comes out?

How many teams have come back from 3-0 playoff series deficits?

Only four teams have successfully come back from down 3-0 in a best-of-seven NHL playoff series. Per NHL Records, teams down 3-0 in a best-of-seven series are 4-209 all-time. Historically, teams that have a 3-0 series lead win the series 98.1% of the time.

The Flyers are 10-0 all-time when they have a 3-0 series lead.

The Penguins can become the 11th team in playoff history to force a Game 7 after going down 3-0 tonight. In total, best-of-seven series that began 3-0 have gone to a Game 7 10 times. The team that went up 3-0 has won a Game 7 six times.

The most recent example of a team that almost came back from down 3-0 in the playoffs was the 2024 Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers forced a Game 7 against the Florida Panthers after falling behind in the Stanley Cup Final, ultimately losing.

In the 211 times in playoff history a team has taken a 3-0 series lead, the series ended in six games.

What's the rest of the Flyers vs. Penguins playoff schedule?

The full playoff schedule between the Flyers and Penguins can be found below.