Pollen count got you down? Philadelphia doctor shares how to deal with spring allergies

Spring pollen, allergies got you down? Doctor shares tips to deal with them

Spring pollen, allergies got you down? Doctor shares tips to deal with them

Spring pollen, allergies got you down? Doctor shares tips to deal with them

While the first day of spring brings joy and beautiful plants in bloom, it can also signal a moment of dread for allergy sufferers.

People susceptible to allergens like pollen, ragweed and grasses know that spring's arrival could mean coughing, sneezing and general misery are right around the corner. You might already have a layer of pollen on your car, or you will soon.

In case you need help getting through this season, Dr. Rob Danoff from Jefferson Health joined CBS News Philadelphia to share some tips on how to deal with seasonal allergies.

You can watch the full interview above or keep scrolling for some highlights.

How to tell if it's allergies or a cold or sinus infection

There are differences in symptoms between allergies and the common cold, Danoff said.

Allergy sufferers might have a stuffy head, "almost like a brain fog," said Danoff. Other symptoms could include itchy eyes and a scratchy throat.

If you have asthma, you may have flares of coughing and wheezing.

"And your throat can be really sore from this drip down the back of your throat, and you get this unusual fatigue," Danoff added.

More telltale signs of a cold are muscle aches or fever — you don't get a fever with allergies and normally wouldn't get muscle aches.

How to deal with spring allergies

To alleviate the side effects of spring allergies, Danoff says try to decrease your exposure to tree pollen as much as possible.

You should keep an eye on local weather reports and monitor when the pollen count is high in the Philadelphia area.

"You want to be careful with that and minimize your time outdoors when the pollen count is high, which tends to be the morning to the middle of the afternoon," Danoff said.

Another tip? Though it's early in the season, you could run your air conditioning. Keeping windows closed at night will stop allergens from blowing into your home.

Best air purifier for allergies and asthma

Many air purifier models will likely help if you want to clarify the air in your home and remove pollen from it.

The best air purifier to remove pollen and alleviate your allergies and asthma should have a HEPA filter, Danoff said. You might have heard this abbreviation during the COVID-19 pandemic — HEPA stands for High Efficiency Particulate Air (filter). It refers to the filter's ability to, in theory, remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria and other particles that are 0.3 microns wide.

If you want to look into air purifiers to help your allergies, make sure you search for one with a HEPA filter. You should also consider the size of the room the purifier will be in and make sure it is rated for the right amount of square or cubic footage.

The product description will tell you the room size your purifier is ideal for.

"Especially if you have carpets or curtains [an air purifier] will filter out the pollen," Danoff said.

Protecting yourself from pollen

When you go outside, Danoff suggests wearing sunglasses. This will keep your eyes protected from pollen.

Another tip: when you get home, take your clothes off in a set area away from your bed or living space - wash your clothes and/or go take a shower to get the pollen out of your hair and clothes, he said.

And if you typically reach for hair products in the morning, Danoff says skipping the sprays could help you protect people around you who have serious allergies.

"Many people use hairspray or hair gel, that actually attracts pollen," he said. "You're going to be your own pollen tree and you're going to then spread it to other people. So even if you don't have symptoms, other people may and might just be around you."