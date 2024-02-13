Clean-up underway across Philadelphia region after winter storm

Allentown got nearly 10 inches of snow during winter storm

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Neighbors across the Lehigh Valley are cleaning up, once again, following the latest storm. In Allentown, the snow stopped just before noon.

"I gotta admit, it feels pretty good to get back into the routine of just managing snow operations but I'm looking forward to summer," Allentown's Director of Public Works, Mark Shahda, said with a laugh.

More than 50 trucks started working the storm before dawn in Allentown, Shahda added, and won't finish until the 420-plus roadway miles are clear. With the storm out of the area, the city's public works department says the focus turns to secondary and side streets.

"We have our full compliment. It's an all-hands-on-deck approach," Shahda said. "It's going to be a combination of plowing, salting and really just trying to cover as much ground as we can."

Wet, heavy snow brought down tree branches for some in the city's neighborhoods.

According to PPL: "As of 12:00 p.m. today, there were about 90,000 customers out of power and the company has restored about 53,600 customers since the start of the storm."

When CBS Philadelphia spoke with Denny De Los Santos, he and his family were waiting for the plow to come down their street. In the meantime – the shovels, car brush and snow blower were out clearing away the nearly 10 inches of snow from the storm.

"It's nice looking at it out the window, but when you have to shovel it and go outside and drive, I don't like it," De Los Santos said.

Not everyone minds the snow. Izabela Novak detailed why she loves a winter storm as she shoveled her sidewalk before heading into work.

"I'm from the Northern part of Poland. I love snow!" She said with a smile. "For me, it's like yeah! It's snow. It's hard to drive in, though."

As the temperature drops, a refreeze could happen. Throughout the night, city crews will check road conditions and treat and salt areas in need.

"We'll have crews working throughout the night, checking road conditions, treating, applying salt where and when necessary," Shahda said.

Shahda expects cleanup to be completed by Wednesday morning.

PennDOT urges drivers to be cautious in Montgomery County

Officials with AAA Mid-Atlantic and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation urged drivers to go slow on the roads as slush and puddles left over from Tuesday morning's snowstorm were expected to freeze on roads.

"It's awesome," snow-removal contractor Richard Martin said. "It's long overdue. I would definitely say that, long overdue."

Martin was happy to work on another snow day. He said he had no problem getting around.

"I got the truck. I got 4-wheel drive. So, it was pretty easy actually," Martin said.

Edward Wiggins, of Philadelphia, did not have all that equipment. But as a medicine-delivery driver, he could not let Tuesday morning's snowstorm keep him at home.

"For me, It's rewarding. It's satisfying. I'm helping someone. In some cases, this medicine really makes a difference in people's lives," Wiggins said.

"Of course, delivering medicine is extremely important," AAA Mid-Atlantic Car Care manager Gabriel Davila said. "But, the safety of the driver is as well."

Davilla said drivers like Wiggins might face some ice on the roads, as the leftover slush and water could freeze in some spots overnight.

"That is the scariest part, to be honest with you. You see the snow on the road, you know what's going on. With the ice, you really don't see it. It sneaks up on you," Davilla said.

That is why Davila expects crashes and spinouts to keep roadside drivers busy during the evening rush.

At PennDOT, spokesperson Robyn Briggs said drivers should be especially careful on overpasses.

"It's because it's an elevated surface, it's not touching the ground, so it doesn't get the heat from the ground and the dirt," Briggs said.

That is why she urged drivers to be patient while driving home Tuesday night.

"If you are out there traveling, stay at slow speeds and watch out for what we call black ice. It's ice that you can't really see," Briggs said.

Take it slow: That was exactly what Wiggins planned to do after his last delivery of the day. He hoped his fellow drivers would do the same.

"Just take your time. Take your time, because there are other people out there that have to get where they got to go," Briggs said.

As for that black ice, Briggs said PennDOT officials planned to monitor the road throughout the night to try and keep the thousands of miles of roadway the agency maintained dry and safe.

Part of South Jersey get several inches of snow

Meanwhile, parts of South Jersey saw several inches of snow Tuesday.

In Hamilton Township, Mercer County, schools were closed because of the weather and many people were forced to dig out.

Only four days ago, Rich Schimpf was out on the golf course.

"It was beautiful, 60 degrees, it was good," said Schimpf, who has lived in the township for more than 20 years.

Schimpf traded his clubs for a shovel Tuesday, and instead of the fairway, he spent most of the afternoon in his driveway working to clear the snow.

"I was going to let it just go away on its own, but it gives me exercise," Schimpf said.

Rain turned to snow Tuesday morning and made for a messy commute. The flakes fell for hours, which blanketed most of Mercer County, and gave many kids a traditional snow day.

"I really like it and my favorite part of the snow is sledding," said Nicholas Costa, who went sledding with his siblings and friends at Veteran's Park.

"I get to fall in the snow," said Emily Costa, as the six-year-old rolled down the hill.

A day off from school also meant many parents had to adjust their schedules and plan ahead.

"I just got my work out of the way yesterday and kind of figured the kids will have a snow day today," said Jeff Winters, who brought his three kids to the park.

As soon as the snow stopped, it already started melting. Schimpf didn't seem to mind and said he's counting down to spring and warmer weather.

"I'm in a golf league, so we start the first week of April, so hopefully it will be all done by then," Schimpf said.

Tuesday's storm didn't slow commuters in Philadelphia

Snow in Center City Tuesday morning didn't stop the daily hustle for most commuters.

James Bryant, a SEPTA bus rider, said his route went off without a hitch.

"I took the 16 bus from Hunting Park, no problem, straight down, traffic was great," Bryant said. "I like the snow."

Philly resident Robert Craskey cycled to work.

"It's pretty, but it makes it a little hard to see things when you are riding," Craskey said.

In Fairmount, Michelle Harnish, an employee at Ali's Wagon, faced a snowy start to the day.

"I ran before work…and it was really messy," Harnish said.

By the time she got to work, however, she said the sidewalks were clear, allowing her to prepare for a big day of sales.

"We're gearing up for Valentine's Day," she said. "I think we're going to be busy getting all of those gifts wrapped up."

Others, like Andy Plank, spent the day dog walking. Plank said while the sidewalks were fine, things got slippery once he trekked onto the grass with his dog, Levon.

"It's bad in the grass like slipping around, and I have pretty good walking boots on," he said.

Overall, Philadelphians said they didn't mind a little snow, especially after a two-year drought.

"We didn't have no snow in a couple of years," James Bryant said. "It's nature."