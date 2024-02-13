How many inches of snow did we get today? Snow totals for Pennsylvania, NJ after winter storm

Philadelphia Weather: How much snow did we get today, and what comes next?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Significant snow fell in the Delaware Valley Tuesday, leading to school closings, speed reductions on Pennsylvania highways and flight cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport.

We saw snow totals nearing a foot in the Lehigh Valley this morning. It's safe to say this storm affected the Poconos and Lehigh Valley the most - while dropping significant amounts in Upper Bucks and Montgomery counties and Chester County.

CBS News Philadelphia

Here's a look at snow totals around the region:

How much snow in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos? Over a foot in some spots in Pa.

Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania: 14.5 inches

Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania: 13.4 inches

Weisenberg Township, Pennsylvania: 12.3 inches

Bangor, Pennsylvania: 12 inches

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania: 10.5 inches

Allentown, Pennsylvania: 9.5 inches

How much snow in Chester, Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia counties in Pa.?

As our NEXT Weather meteorologists forecasted, we saw lesser snow totals closer to Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia

West Caln Township, Pennsylvania: 9.3 inches

Hilltown Township, Pennsylvania: 7.9 inches

Malvern, Pennsylvania: 6.7 inches

Glenside, Pennsylvania: 3.8 inches

Bethel Township, Pennsylvania: 3.0 inches

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1.6 inches

Snow totals come at a coating to under two inches in South Jersey, Delaware

Rancocas, NJ: 1.6 inches

Greentree, NJ: 1.3 inches

Brick, NJ: 1 inch

Marlton, NJ: 0.9 inches

Newark, Del.: 0.5 inches

Trenton, NJ: 0.5 inches

What comes next? Weather Tuesday night in Philadelphia region

Temperatures remain above freezing in the afternoon for much of the region, encouraging some of this accumulated snow to melt. It'll stay colder in the Lehigh Valley.

Overnight, temperatures will drop below freezing across the region - which could lead to refreezing on many roads. This shouldn't impact your evening commute, but if you're out driving later - say past 10 p.m. or so - use caution as there may be icy spots.