How many inches of snow did we get today? Snow totals for Pennsylvania, NJ after winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Significant snow fell in the Delaware Valley Tuesday, leading to school closings, speed reductions on Pennsylvania highways and flight cancellations at Philadelphia International Airport.
We saw snow totals nearing a foot in the Lehigh Valley this morning. It's safe to say this storm affected the Poconos and Lehigh Valley the most - while dropping significant amounts in Upper Bucks and Montgomery counties and Chester County.
Here's a look at snow totals around the region:
How much snow in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos? Over a foot in some spots in Pa.
- Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania: 14.5 inches
- Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania: 13.4 inches
- Weisenberg Township, Pennsylvania: 12.3 inches
- Bangor, Pennsylvania: 12 inches
- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania: 10.5 inches
- Allentown, Pennsylvania: 9.5 inches
How much snow in Chester, Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia counties in Pa.?
As our NEXT Weather meteorologists forecasted, we saw lesser snow totals closer to Philadelphia.
- West Caln Township, Pennsylvania: 9.3 inches
- Hilltown Township, Pennsylvania: 7.9 inches
- Malvern, Pennsylvania: 6.7 inches
- Glenside, Pennsylvania: 3.8 inches
- Bethel Township, Pennsylvania: 3.0 inches
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 1.6 inches
Snow totals come at a coating to under two inches in South Jersey, Delaware
- Rancocas, NJ: 1.6 inches
- Greentree, NJ: 1.3 inches
- Brick, NJ: 1 inch
- Marlton, NJ: 0.9 inches
- Newark, Del.: 0.5 inches
- Trenton, NJ: 0.5 inches
What comes next? Weather Tuesday night in Philadelphia region
Temperatures remain above freezing in the afternoon for much of the region, encouraging some of this accumulated snow to melt. It'll stay colder in the Lehigh Valley.
Overnight, temperatures will drop below freezing across the region - which could lead to refreezing on many roads. This shouldn't impact your evening commute, but if you're out driving later - say past 10 p.m. or so - use caution as there may be icy spots.
